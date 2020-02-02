Decision 2020

NBC10 in Iowa: Delaware in the House

“There’s still a lot of undecided folks and i think at the end of the day the main thing they’re looking for is electability"

By Lauren Mayk

NBCUniversal, Inc.

At Joe Biden’s rally in Cedar Rapids, Delaware was in the house.

Sitting up front were Biden’s friends and former colleagues from his home state: Sen. Tom Carper, Sen. Chris Coons and Rep. Lisa Blunt-Rochester. The trio make up the First State’s entire congressional delegation.

Coons said the group was there to knock on doors, make phone calls and provide encouragement for Biden and his team, who are making their final pitch to voters before Monday’s caucus.

Politics

Decision 2020 42 mins ago

NBC10 in Iowa: Still Deciding

Decision 2020 1 hour ago

In Iowa, Many Voters Still Undecided

“There’s still a lot of undecided folks and i think at the end of the day the main thing they’re looking for is electability,” Coons said. 

Biden also started his speech in the school gymnasium with a reference to his home state.

“Iowa is like Delaware, in that everybody knows everybody – for real,” Biden said.

This article tagged under:

Decision 2020DelawareIowaJoe BidenLauren Mayk
Local U.S. & World Politics Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Entertainment Philly Live COZI TV Community Contests Wednesday's Child
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us