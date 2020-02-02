NBC10 in Iowa: Delaware in the House

At Joe Biden’s rally in Cedar Rapids, Delaware was in the house.

Sitting up front were Biden’s friends and former colleagues from his home state: Sen. Tom Carper, Sen. Chris Coons and Rep. Lisa Blunt-Rochester. The trio make up the First State’s entire congressional delegation.

Coons said the group was there to knock on doors, make phone calls and provide encouragement for Biden and his team, who are making their final pitch to voters before Monday’s caucus.

“There’s still a lot of undecided folks and i think at the end of the day the main thing they’re looking for is electability,” Coons said.

Biden also started his speech in the school gymnasium with a reference to his home state.

“Iowa is like Delaware, in that everybody knows everybody – for real,” Biden said.