Murphy to Deliver 2nd State of the State Address

Murphy has signed a number of bills fulfilling campaign promises, including a phased-in $15 minimum wage and tax hikes to pay for transit and education

Phil Murphy, governor of New Jersey, speaks during a fiscal year 2020 budget address at the New Jersey State Assembly chamber in Trenton, New Jersey, U.S., on Tuesday, March 5, 2019. Murphy is taking another stab at a higher tax on New Jersey millionaires, part of his proposed $38.6 billion budget that includes a record pension payment and health-care savings negotiated with the public workers union that helped elect him. Photographer: Ron Antonelli/Bloomberg via Getty Images

New Jersey Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy on Tuesday will deliver his second State of the State speech before a joint-session of the Democrat-led Legislature, sketching his agenda for the year.

Murphy, a progressive and former Wall Street executive, took office in 2018 succeeding Republican Chris Christie.

Along with the Democrat-led Legislature, Murphy has signed a number of bills fulfilling campaign promises, including a phased-in $15 minimum wage and tax hikes to pay for transit and education.

But despite Democratic control of state government, Murphy and Senate President Steve Sweeney have clashed prominently, leading to the delay in enacting at least one of the first-term governor's policy proposals: a tax hike on incomes over $1 million.

Murphy has given no indication that he'll walk away from his push for the tax hike.

Republicans balked at the proposal, arguing that it would lead to residents fleeing the state. Sweeney is also opposed.

Legislative leaders and Murphy do agree, however, on legalizing recreational marijuana, which will be on the ballot in November for voters to decide.

If voters approve the question, Murphy and lawmakers would still have to come together on legislation to regulate the new industry.

This article tagged under:

New JerseyPhil Murphy
