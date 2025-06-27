The primary results in New York City this week show that voters want a new vision, the Democratic nominee for governor in neighboring New Jersey said in an interview with NBC10.

“Same old same old is not going to work for the electorate,” said Rep. Mikie Sherrill (D-NJ), who won her party’s primary earlier this month in the race for New Jersey governor.

Sherrill noted that she has “a lot of differences” with the progressive candidate who came out on top of the New York City’s first tabulated round of ranked choice voting for mayor on Tuesday, but said the results show “voters want a new vision, they want people to take on the status quo and actually come up with innovative, thoughtful ideas of delivering for people.”

In the New Jersey gubernatorial race, Sherrill now enters a general election against Republican nominee Jack Ciattarelli, a former New Jersey Assemblyman.

Both candidates have criticized the other by tying them to other politicians: Sherrill has referred to Ciattarelli as a “Trump lackey” while Ciattarelli has referred to Sherrill as “Phil Murphy 2.0,” casting her as a continuation of the current governor’s administration. Asked about the label from her opponent, Sherrill pointed to her background in the Navy and “vision for taking on and driving change against Trump” as things that set her apart.

On the issue of cost and affordability, she pointed to her proposals for housing in New Jersey.

“I think we have to build houses,” Sherrill said, citing that as a way to help bring down housing costs in New Jersey and saying it needs to be done in a thoughtful way.

“Everybody knows an office park that’s being underutilized or a strip mall that’s empty – we need to repurpose those areas and I’m going to provide the incentives as governor to do just that,” she said.

Here's a full breakdown of Sherrill's Battleground Politics episode:

0:47 -- Reactions to New York’s mayoral primary and Zohran Mamdani

2:45 – Differences between Sherrill, Murphy and Ciattarelli

4:32 -- Affordability in New Jersey

6:49 -- Tax credit program for seniors



8:09 -- New Jersey's cooperation with ICE under Sherrill administration

9:59 -- Sherill's relationship with President Trump

12:22 -- Abortion and healthcare

14:26 -- Conflict between Israel and Iran

