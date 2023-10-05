‘Meet the Press' moderator and former NBC10 reporter Kristen Welker talks election cycle, Philly-area roots

In Episode 5 of Battleground Politics with Lauren Mayk, 'Meet the Press' moderator and former NBC10 reporter Kristen Welker talks 2024, the current political landscape, her Philly-area roots and Pennsylvania’s role in the upcoming election cycle.

Welker also talks about the division in U.S. politics, women who mentored her throughout her career and what it was like covering the Philadelphia region as a reporter with NBC10.

Here’s a full breakdown of the episode:

:47 - Becoming the new 'Meet the Press' moderator

2:43 - Dealing with the current media landscape

3:52 - Important political voices for 2024

4:57 - Chaos in Washington?

6:40 - Division in U.S. politics

8:00 - How important is Pennsylvania in the election cycle?

9:30 - What was it like growing up and reporting in Pennsylvania?

10:57 - What was it like covering politics in the Philly region?

13:22 - Casey vs. McCormick

15:42 - Will voters show up on Election Day?

17:12 - Women who mentored Kristen throughout her career

