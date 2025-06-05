Battleground Politics

Mayor Marty Small, Bob McDevitt talk the state and future of Atlantic City

Incumbent Marty Small and his challenger Bob McDevitt will face off in Atlantic City's mayoral race in the New Jersey Democratic primary. In the latest episode of Battleground Politics, Small and McDevitt both speak with Lauren Mayk about the upcoming primary, the issues Atlantic City faces and why they both believe they're the best person to lead the city. Lauren also asks Mayor Small about the charges he is facing in an alleged abuse case. 

Here's a full breakdown of the episode:

Interview with Marty Small

00:51 -- Why Marty Small believes he should be reelected

3:13 -- Mayor Small addresses abuse allegations

4:11 -- Message for voters who question Small's judgment

4:54 -- Safety issues in Atlantic City

5:49 -- Cleanliness in Atlantic City

6:56 -- Making people feel safer

8:14 -- Finances in Atlantic City

11:03 -- Smoking, marijuana in Atlantic City

13:17 -- What Atlantic City would look like if Small is reelected

Interview with Bob McDevitt

13:57 -- Why Bob McDevitt wants to be mayor

14:27 -- How McDevitt would approach being mayor as a former union leader

15:30 -- Getting more people to visit Atlantic City

16:33 -- Safety in Atlantic City

20:31 -- Smoking, marijuana in Atlantic City

24:08 -- Finances in Atlantic City

