Facing child abuse charges, Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small launches reelection bid

Marty Small Sr. has served as mayor of Atlantic City since 2019

Despite allegations of abusing his child and then asking the teenager to lie about it, embattled Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small Sr. has no plans of stepping aside, instead he plans on running for a new term.

On Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2025, Small held a reelection announcement event at a church in the Jersey Shore resort town, according to his Facebook page.

Small -- previously city council president -- first became mayor in October 2019, after his predecessor Frank Gilliam resigned after pleading guilty to defrauding a youth basketball club. Small then won election to a four-year term in 2021.

The Democrat said he now plans on running for reelection in November 2025. No other candidate has yet to announce a run for mayor.

Small, 50, and his wife La'Quetta -- who leads Atlantic City's public schools -- pleaded not guilty to beating their teenager daughter last year. Earlier this month, Small pleaded not guilty to a witness tampering charge in relation to the child abuse case.

