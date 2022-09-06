Maria Quiñones Sanchez is throwing her hat in the ring to be Philadelphia's next mayor.

The longtime Democratic Philadelphia councilwoman -- the first Latina to serve a district on city council -- announced Tuesday morning that she had submitted her letter of resignation from council to run for mayor.

“I’ve been grateful for every minute I’ve been able to serve, grateful for every vote, and every person who’s raised their voice to make Philadelphia a better place," Quiñones Sanchez said of her 14 years on city council. "We’ve made progress. And I am excited to continue that progress as the first woman of color to be elected as Philadelphia’s next Mayor."

Important announcement: Today, I’m resigning from City Council to run for Mayor of Philadelphia. I am a child of Philadelphia public housing, a lifelong activist, and Philadelphia’s first Latina district Councilwoman. pic.twitter.com/kHe5SSsJsn — Maria Quinones Sanchez (@MariaQSanchez) September 6, 2022

Quiñones Sanchez, follows former colleague Allan Domb, in resigning council to explore a mayoral run. Unlike Domb, however, she left no doubt of her intention to run for mayor.

"In the next couple of months, I will be laying out my vision for how we make Philadelphia safer, create quality schools in every neighborhood and ensure the tax burden is not making people and businesses leave our city," Quiñones Sanchez said in the news release announcing her resignation. "I am looking forward to discussing what Philadelphia can look like in 2030 when we work together and have a strong leader at the helm.”

Philadelphia's charter mandates city officials to quit their positions before pursuing another office.