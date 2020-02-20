‘Made of Steel’: Judge Amy Berman Jackson Set to Sentence Roger Stone After Trump’s Attacks

President Donald Trump’s associate Roger Stone will be sentenced Thursday on obstruction and perjury charges by a judge who has come under attack by the president as he assails the case against Stone.

Judge Amy Berman Jackson will proceed with Stone’s sentencing on seven felonies after Attorney General Bill Barr overruled his own prosecutors’ recommendation that Stone serve seven to nine years in prison and substituted an unspecified term. She can withstand the pressure from Trump people who know her say.

“She is made of steel,” said retired Massachusetts federal Judge Nancy Gertner, who is now a professor at Harvard Law School.

Stone’s is the latest case before Jackson arising out of former special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian intervention into the 2016 presidential election. She nearly doubled the prison sentence for Paul Manafort, Trump’s former campaign chairman, who is serving seven and half years in prison for evading taxes and lobbying laws and obstructing justice.

”The defendant isn't public enemy No. 1 but he's not a victim either," Jackson said then.

Jackson added that it was "hard to overstate the number of lies, the amount of fraud and the extraordinary amount of money involved."

She also sentenced Rick Gates, Trump’s former deputy campaign chairman, to 45 days in jail and three-year probation. Gregory B. Craig, a Democratic former White House counsel, was acquitted on charges of lying to federal prosecutors.

Stone ran afoul of the judge early on when he posted a photo of the judge on Instagram that seemed to show the crosshairs of a gun behind her head. She imposed a tougher gag order but after prosecutors accused him of violating the order repeatedly barred him from social media.

The case has caused a series of uproars, most recently when Barr intervened in the sentencing recommendation. The four prosecutors who worked on the case resigned, and more than than 2,000 former federal prosecutors are demanding Barr resigned.

Jackson was appointed a federal judge in 2011, nominated by President Barack Obama.

She was in private practice before that in Washington, D.C., at Trout Cacheris, where she specialized in criminal and civil trials and appeals, and as a partner at Venable, Baetjer, Howard, and Civiletti. She also served as an assistant U.S. attorney for the District of Columbia, where she received awards for her work on murder and sexual assault cases.

She received her law degree from Harvard Law School.

“She is whip-smart and her ability as a litigator in federal court translates into the qualities that make for a first-rate federal judge,” said Michael Tigar, a criminal defense lawyer whose son, Jon Tigar, is a federal judge who also has come under attack by the president for his rulings on asylum seekers and who was defended by the chief justice of the Supreme Court, John Roberts.

Trump has singled out Jackson on Twitter, falsely tweeting, “Is this the Judge that put Paul Manafort in SOLITARY CONFINEMENT, something that not even mobster Al Capone had to endure? How did she treat Crooked Hillary Clinton? Just asking!”

Of the original recommendation for Stone’s sentencing, Trump wrote: “This is a horrible and very unfair situation. The real crimes were on the other side, as nothing happens to them. Cannot allow this miscarriage of justice!”

Gertner said that with his tweets Trump “is creating this cacophony that (Jackson) has to then work not to listen to.”

“She's really strong, and she's really smart,” Gertner said. “And being smart makes all the difference in the world because you then know what the law requires.”

Michael Tigar was among the past chairs of the American Bar Association’s Litigation Section who published a letter in The Washington Post on Monday criticizing Trump’s tweets.

“The president’s recent tweet against Amy Berman Jackson, the judge in Roger Stone’s trial, must be called out for what it is: inappropriate and destructive to the role of an impartial judiciary in our constitutional democracy,” the lawyers wrote. “These attacks must stop.”

They noted that the president had falsely suggested that Jackson had ordered Manafort into solitary confinement when it is correction officials who control how prisoners are held and implied that she favored former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton because she dismissed claims that Clinton had defamed Benghazi victims by defending herself against unsubstantiated accusations.

“Disagreeing with the basis for a judicial decision is one thing,” they wrote. “But degrading a judge, particularly when seeking to affect the outcome of a pending case involving the attacker’s ally, has no place in our society; the more so when it comes from the president. Delegitimizing the judiciary threatens the core of our democracy.”

So far Trump, in response to criticism, has insisted that he has a right to intervene in cases like Stone’s.

“Attempting to explain justice to President Trump is like trying to explain a sundial to a bat, and so I really don't know whether he's going to pay attention,” Tigar said. “There will certainly be influence on him from the people around him to moderate his tone and to moderate his conduct.”

Jackson at the beginning of the week refused to delay Stone’s sentencing but did indicate that she would delay execution of his sentence while his lawyers seek a new trial.

Chief U.S. District Judge Beryl Howell released a statement last week in which he seemed to be defending Jackson though he did not name her.

“The Judges of this Court base their sentencing decisions on careful consideration of the actual record in the case before them; the applicable sentencing guidelines and statutory factors; the submissions of the parties, the Probation Office and victims; and their own judgment and experience,” Howell said. “Public criticism or pressure is not a factor.”