Live Updates: Results pouring in for Tuesday's Pa. primary races

What to Know The heavily Democratic cities of Philadelphia and Pittsburgh elected new nominees for top jobs in Pennsylvania’s primary election.

In Philadelphia, District Attorney Larry Krasner is seeking a third term as the top prosecutor in the nation’s sixth most populous city. Krasner’s opponent is Pat Dugan, a former Philadelphia Municipal Court judge.

Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey is seeking a second term. Both ran originally as progressives and are facing a primary challenger. Gainey’s opponent is Allegheny County Controller Corey O’Connor.

Ballots also feature contests for two statewide courts seats.

Polls closed in the 2025 primary election in Pennsylvania at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, May 20.

Follow along below for the latest live updates as the results pour in.