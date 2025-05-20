Live Updates: Results pouring in for Tuesday's Pa. primary races

Decision 2025
The races for Philadelphia District Attorney and Pittsburgh mayor headline Pennsylvania's primary election on May 20, 2025.

  • The heavily Democratic cities of Philadelphia and Pittsburgh elected new nominees for top jobs in Pennsylvania’s primary election.
  • In Philadelphia, District Attorney Larry Krasner is seeking a third term as the top prosecutor in the nation’s sixth most populous city. Krasner’s opponent is Pat Dugan, a former Philadelphia Municipal Court judge.
  • Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey is seeking a second term. Both ran originally as progressives and are facing a primary challenger. Gainey’s opponent is Allegheny County Controller Corey O’Connor.
  • Ballots also feature contests for two statewide courts seats.

Polls closed in the 2025 primary election in Pennsylvania at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, May 20.

The biggest race to watch in Philadelphia is the Democratic battle for district attorney as former judge Pat Dugan looks to take down two-term DA Larry Krasner. No Republican DA candidate is listed on the ballot.

Meanwhile, in Pittsburgh, Mayor Ed Gainey, the city’s first Black mayor, is seeking a second term and facing Allegheny County Controller Corey O’Connor who is the son of a former Pittsburgh mayor.

Follow along below for the latest live updates as the results pour in.

