Live Updates: Results pouring in for Tuesday's Pa. primary races

What to Know
- The heavily Democratic cities of Philadelphia and Pittsburgh elected new nominees for top jobs in Pennsylvania’s primary election.
- In Philadelphia, District Attorney Larry Krasner is seeking a third term as the top prosecutor in the nation’s sixth most populous city. Krasner’s opponent is Pat Dugan, a former Philadelphia Municipal Court judge.
- Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey is seeking a second term. Both ran originally as progressives and are facing a primary challenger. Gainey’s opponent is Allegheny County Controller Corey O’Connor.
- Ballots also feature contests for two statewide courts seats.
Polls closed in the 2025 primary election in Pennsylvania at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, May 20.
The biggest race to watch in Philadelphia is the Democratic battle for district attorney as former judge Pat Dugan looks to take down two-term DA Larry Krasner. No Republican DA candidate is listed on the ballot.
Meanwhile, in Pittsburgh, Mayor Ed Gainey, the city’s first Black mayor, is seeking a second term and facing Allegheny County Controller Corey O’Connor who is the son of a former Pittsburgh mayor.
Follow along below for the latest live updates as the results pour in.