Live updates: New Jersey governor, Atlantic City mayor are key races in NJ primary

By Hayden Mitman and David Chang

What to Know

  • Tuesday, June 10, 2025, marks the New Jersey primary election.
  • In the closed primaries, voters who have registered with the Democratic or Republican party will be able to participate in the electoral process. 
  • In December of last year, Gov. Phil Murphy signed legislation to move the date of the primaries from Tuesday, June 3, 2025, to Tuesday, June 10, 2025, in order to allow members of the Jewish faith to observe Shavuot, a two-day Jewish holiday (held from June 1 to 3, 2025).
  • New Jersey governor and Atlantic City mayor are the key races in the New Jersey primary.
  • Mikie Sherrill, Ras Baraka, Steve Fulop, Josh Gottheimer, Sean Spiller and Stephen Sweeney are the Democratic candidates running for governor in the NJ primary.
  • Justin Barbara, Jon Bramnick, Jack Ciattarelli, Mario Kranjac, and Bill Spadea are the Republican candidates running for governor in the NJ primary.
  • In the Atlantic City mayoral race, incumbent Marty Small is facing challenger Bob McDevitt in the Democratic primary while Ahmed Khan is running unopposed in the Republican primary.

Follow the latest updates on the New Jersey primary election, including results, below:

