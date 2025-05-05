Incumbent Larry Krasner will take on former judge Patrick Dugan in the race for Philadelphia's District Attorney in the Democratic primary on May 20. In the latest episodes of Battleground Politics, both candidates spoke with NBC10’s Lauren Mayk about the race, gun violence in Philadelphia, President Trump and more.
Here’s a full breakdown of the episode with Larry Krasner:
00:33 -- Why Krasner believes he should have a third term
2:11 -- Similarities and differences with 2017
2:51 -- What a 3rd term of Krasner would look like
3:45 -- Gun violence and the youth
7:10 -- Juveniles and homicides
8:43 -- Changes to retail theft policy
13:06 -- Conversations with store owners and managers
14:45 -- SEPTA's special prosecutor
15:53 -- Explaining his "punched in the face" comments
18:22 -- President Trump's plans in the White House
20:54 -- Philly and Trump's crackdown on sanctuary cities
22:20 -- What the upcoming primary will say about the Democratic party
Get top local Philly stories delivered to you every morning with NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.
Here's a full breakdown of the episode with Patrick Dugan
00:31 -- What Dugan would change if he won
3:31 -- What the Philly DA's office would look like under Dugan
4:59 -- Avoiding redundancy
5:53 -- Addressing gun violence in Philly
9:43 -- Retail theft in Philly
12:33 -- Whether or not marijuana should be legalized in Pennsylvania
13:31 -- SEPTA's special prosecutor
14:47 -- Judging over case of Philly officer while being married to police officer
18:14 -- Taking on President Trump
20:15 -- What he would do if he loses the primary
Politics
You can subscribe to Battleground Politics on Apple, Google, Spotify, or wherever else you get your favorite podcasts. You can also watch or listen to every episode right here on NBC10.com, the NBC10 YouTube channel, and in rotation on our streaming channels.
Subscribe to Battleground Politics anywhere you get your podcasts: Spotify | Amazon Music | Apple Podcasts | RSS | Watch on YouTube