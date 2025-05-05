Incumbent Larry Krasner will take on former judge Patrick Dugan in the race for Philadelphia's District Attorney in the Democratic primary on May 20. In the latest episodes of Battleground Politics, both candidates spoke with NBC10’s Lauren Mayk about the race, gun violence in Philadelphia, President Trump and more.

Stream Philadelphia News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC10. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Here’s a full breakdown of the episode with Larry Krasner:

00:33 -- Why Krasner believes he should have a third term

2:11 -- Similarities and differences with 2017

2:51 -- What a 3rd term of Krasner would look like

3:45 -- Gun violence and the youth

7:10 -- Juveniles and homicides

8:43 -- Changes to retail theft policy

13:06 -- Conversations with store owners and managers

14:45 -- SEPTA's special prosecutor

15:53 -- Explaining his "punched in the face" comments

18:22 -- President Trump's plans in the White House

20:54 -- Philly and Trump's crackdown on sanctuary cities

22:20 -- What the upcoming primary will say about the Democratic party

Get top local Philly stories delivered to you every morning with NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Former judge Patrick Dugan will take on incumbent Larry Krasner In Philadelphia's District Attorney race in the Democratic primary on May 20. In the latest episode of Battleground Politics, Dugan speaks with NBC10's Lauren Mayk about what he would do if he won, gun violence in Philadelphia, President Trump and more.

Here's a full breakdown of the episode with Patrick Dugan

00:31 -- What Dugan would change if he won

3:31 -- What the Philly DA's office would look like under Dugan

4:59 -- Avoiding redundancy

5:53 -- Addressing gun violence in Philly

9:43 -- Retail theft in Philly

12:33 -- Whether or not marijuana should be legalized in Pennsylvania

13:31 -- SEPTA's special prosecutor

14:47 -- Judging over case of Philly officer while being married to police officer

18:14 -- Taking on President Trump

20:15 -- What he would do if he loses the primary

You can subscribe to Battleground Politics on Apple, Google, Spotify, or wherever else you get your favorite podcasts. You can also watch or listen to every episode right here on NBC10.com, the NBC10 YouTube channel, and in rotation on our streaming channels.

Subscribe to Battleground Politics anywhere you get your podcasts: Spotify | Amazon Music | Apple Podcasts | RSS | Watch on YouTube