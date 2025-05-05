Battleground Politics

Larry Krasner, Patrick Dugan talk Philly DA Democratic primary

Incumbent Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner and his challenger, former judge Patrick Dugan both spoke about the upcoming Philadelphia District Attorney race in the Democratic primary

By NBC10 Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Incumbent Larry Krasner will take on former judge Patrick Dugan in the race for Philadelphia's District Attorney in the Democratic primary on May 20. In the latest episodes of Battleground Politics, both candidates spoke with NBC10’s Lauren Mayk about the race, gun violence in Philadelphia, President Trump and more.

Stream Philadelphia News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC10.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Here’s a full breakdown of the episode with Larry Krasner:

00:33 -- Why Krasner believes he should have a third term
2:11 -- Similarities and differences with 2017
2:51 -- What a 3rd term of Krasner would look like
3:45 -- Gun violence and the youth
7:10 -- Juveniles and homicides
8:43 -- Changes to retail theft policy
13:06 -- Conversations with store owners and managers
14:45 -- SEPTA's special prosecutor
15:53 -- Explaining his "punched in the face" comments
18:22 -- President Trump's plans in the White House
20:54 -- Philly and Trump's crackdown on sanctuary cities
22:20 -- What the upcoming primary will say about the Democratic party

Get top local Philly stories delivered to you every morning with NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP
Former judge Patrick Dugan will take on incumbent Larry Krasner In Philadelphia's District Attorney race in the Democratic primary on May 20. In the latest episode of Battleground Politics, Dugan speaks with NBC10's Lauren Mayk about what he would do if he won, gun violence in Philadelphia, President Trump and more.

Here's a full breakdown of the episode with Patrick Dugan

00:31 -- What Dugan would change if he won
3:31 -- What the Philly DA's office would look like under Dugan
4:59 -- Avoiding redundancy
5:53 -- Addressing gun violence in Philly
9:43 -- Retail theft in Philly
12:33 -- Whether or not marijuana should be legalized in Pennsylvania
13:31 -- SEPTA's special prosecutor
14:47 -- Judging over case of Philly officer while being married to police officer
18:14 -- Taking on President Trump
20:15 -- What he would do if he loses the primary

Politics

Decision 2025 3 hours ago

Pa. 2025 primary election: Key dates, issues and checking your voter status

Decision 2025 6 hours ago

Deadline day to register to vote in May 2025 Pennsylvania Primary

You can subscribe to Battleground Politics on Apple, Google, Spotify, or wherever else you get your favorite podcasts. You can also watch or listen to every episode right here on NBC10.com, the NBC10 YouTube channel, and in rotation on our streaming channels.

Subscribe to Battleground Politics anywhere you get your podcasts: Spotify | Amazon Music | Apple Podcasts | RSS | Watch on YouTube

This article tagged under:

Battleground Politics
Dashboard
Newsletters Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us