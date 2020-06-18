2020 Presidential Race

Klobuchar Withdraws From Veepstakes, Says Biden Should Pick Woman of Color

Klobuchar spoke to MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell in an exclusive interview

File photo - Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) joins Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden on stage during a campaign event on March 2, 2020, in Dallas.
Ron Jenkins/Getty Images

 Sen. Amy Klobuchar won’t be former Vice President Joe Biden’s running mate.

The Minnesota senator took her name off the list of possible running mates Thursday, saying "this is a moment to put a woman of color" on the Democratic ticket.

"America must seize on the moment and I truly believe — as I actually told the VP last night when I called him — that I think this is a moment to put a woman of color on that ticket," she told MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell in an exclusive interview Thursday night. "And there are so many incredible, qualified women. But if you wanna heal this nation right now, my party yes, but our nation, this is a helluva way to do it."

Politics

social media 9 hours ago

Facebook Removes Trump Ads for Violating ‘Organized Hate' Policy

philadelphia budget 12 hours ago

Philadelphia City Council Meets to Talk Budget That Cuts Money From Police

For more on this story, go to NBC News.

This article tagged under:

2020 Presidential RaceJoe BidenAmy Klobuchar
Coronavirus Pandemic Local U.S. & World NBCLX Politics Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Community Entertainment Philly Live COZI TV
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us