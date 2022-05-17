Josh Shapiro, Democratic Gov. Candidate and Pa. AG, Has COVID

Josh Shapiro, the only Democratic candidate running for Pennsylvania governor and the state's sitting attorney general, has tested positive for COVID-19, he said on the morning of the 2022 Pennsylvania primary.

Shapiro said he received positive results when he took a precautionary COVID test ahead of a trip to Johnstown and Pittsburgh Monday evening.

"Attorney General Shapiro is currently experiencing mild symptoms, and he plans to continue his work of serving the people of Pennsylvania as he isolates at home," his campaign said in a statement.

I’ll be back on the campaign trail next week and I’m looking forward to kicking off the general election in Johnstown.



Please get out there and vote today — and after these few days at home, I’m going to go win this race for Pennsylvania. — Josh Shapiro (@JoshShapiroPA) May 17, 2022

Shapiro said he plans to be back on the campaign trail next week, beginning in Johnstown.

