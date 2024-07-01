Joan Levy Specter, the renowned culinary expert-turned Philadelphia councilperson who was married to longtime U.S. Sen. Arlen Specter, has died at 90.

Specter died Saturday, June 29, 2024, due to complications of dementia at her Haverford, Pennsylvania, home, according to her obituary.

In mourning Specter's death, Philadelphia Council President Kenyatta Johnson recalled her as a "former city council member, advocate for the arts, and human rights champion."

"I remember my aunt sharing with me the work of Councilmember Specter when I was fresh out of college," Johnson wrote. "She spoke of how she was a woman of the people and how she helped thousands of people through constituent services but especially those in need.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

"Married to the late Pennsylvania U.S. Senator Arlen Specter, Joan Specter’s legacy was cemented as a renowned culinary expert, entrepreneur, and dedicated public servant."

Specter moved from food to politics in 1979, winning election to City Council as a Republican at-large. She served council from 1980 to 1996.

"She championed non-partisan issues such as daycare, housing, child nutrition, and anti-discrimination," Johnson wrote. "Her efforts led to significant legislation, including divestment from companies operating in apartheid-era South Africa, among others. Joan was also instrumental in promoting public art in Philadelphia."

After leaving office, Specter continued to serve on boards, including the Hazel K. Goddess Fund for Stroke Research and the Children's Literacy Initiative, according to her obituary.

Specter grew up in Philadelphia and was a alum of Olney High School, Southern Connecticut University and Drexel University.

Joan and Arlen Specter were married from 1953 until his death in 2012. The couple had two children Shanin, a Philadelphia-based attorney, and Steve, a California-based psychiatrist.

Specter’s funeral is set for Tuesday, July 2 at Har Zion Temple in Penn Valley, according to her obituary.