A Year After Insurrection, Reflecting on Chaos by Those Who Were Inside the Capitol

As an angry mob of hundreds stormed the U.S. Capitol during the electoral vote certification Jan. 6, 2021, members of Congress like U.S. Rep. Madeleine Dean huddled in their offices behind locked doors and with the lights out.

Dean, who represents Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, called her children to let them know she was thinking of them amid the fear and chaos.

A year later, Dean still pauses to take deep breaths when talking about that terrible day.

"I think about it each day, but it does not interfere with my work," Dean said in an interview. "It’s strange. I think of it almost as a different scene, a different place."

In a three-part digital video series, found here and on other video platforms including Roku, Apple TV, FireTV and Peacock, NBC10 caught up with lawmakers like Dean, who talked with us the day of insurrection last year, to see how they feel now and what lessons Congress has learned to move forward with a more peaceful and productive form of democracy. Watch Part 1: A Year After Insurrection, Scarred in the video player above. Below are the second and third in the series.

A Year After Insurrection, Lessons from the Siege

Dean still sees the effects of the siege on Congress last Jan. 6 every time she enters the U.S. Capitol.

A Year After Insurrection, Divided in Congress

U.S. Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester, seen in photos from Jan. 6, 2021, fleeing the gallery of the House chambers at the U.S. Capitol, believes that day still divides Congress.

