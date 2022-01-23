Jan. 6 Panel Has Spoken to Former AG Bill Barr, Chairman Bennie Thompson Says

The House panel investigating the Jan. 6 riot has spoken to former Attorney General William Barr, committee chairman Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss. said Sunday.

In an interview on CBS' "Face the Nation," Thompson was asked by host Margaret Brennan if the panel intends to speak with Barr about a draft executive order prepared for former President Donald Trump that appears to be among the files the committee was seeking to obtain from the National Archives.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

"We've had conversations with the former attorney general already. We have talked to Department of Defense individuals," Thompson said. "We are concerned that our military was part of this big lie on promoting that the election was false. So, if you are using the military to potentially seize voting machines, even though it's a discussion, the public needs to know. We've never had that before."

Read the full story on NBCNews.com