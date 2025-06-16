GOP nominee for NJ Gov. Jack Ciattarelli talks showdown with Mikie Sherrill

The issues in New Jersey haven’t changed in four years, but the landscape has, Republican nominee for New Jersey governor Jack Ciattarelli said in talking about his second run for the job in a race likely to be watched across the country.

“There’s no pandemic, there’s no shelter in place order, I’m not going against an incumbent and there’s a lot less indifference out there and there’s a whole lot of soft Democrats who will be voting Republican this year because they’re not happy with Phil Murphy’s policies or the fact my opponent has supported every one of his failed policies,” Ciattarelli said in an interview for Battleground Politics with Lauren Mayk and NBC10 @Issue.

Ciattarelli was the Republican nominee against Governor Phil Murphy in 2021, coming within four points of the incumbent in the general election. On Tuesday, Ciattarelli won the Republican primary again for this year’s race. He’s facing Rep. Mikie Sherrill, who won the Democratic primary and used part of her election night speech to go after Ciattarelli.

“A state like this is not going to be led by a Trump lackey like Jack Ciattarelli,” Sherrill said in a speech to supporters.

If successful, Sherrill would be the second woman elected as New Jersey’s governor, and she has the backing of the first: former Gov. Christine Todd Whitman.

“She’s got the strength, she’s got the leadership experience, she’s got the focus that the state needs,” Whitman said in interview.

Whitman was elected governor as a Republican, but now co-chairs the Forward Party and is registered as an independent. Asked what Republicans in her old party need to do to win over independents in New Jersey, Whitman said they “need to come back to the center” and “disavow a lot of what you see coming out of this administration.”

Ciattarelli won the primary on Tuesday, June 10, with the backing of President Donald Trump, who endorsed him and held a tele-rally with the candidate the week before the election. At that tele-rally, Ciattarelli promised his attorney general would not sue the Trump administration over Trump’s executive orders. Asked if President Trump would get a pass if he did anything wrong or unconstitutional, Ciattarelli referred to a partnership with the White House.

“I think our governor should be working in partnership, Lauren, with the president and keeping the country safe,” he said.

