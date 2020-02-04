Iowa Caucuses: Dems Set to Release Partial Results After Unexpected Delays

The Iowa Democratic presidential caucuses continued to frustrate and confuse Tuesday afternoon as candidates, journalists and voters were still awaiting the results of the first-in-the-nation primary contest.

Officials on Monday night said results were delayed significantly due to some "inconsistencies" in reporting and some technical difficulties that prevented precincts from getting their numbers in on time.

The Iowa Democratic Party announced that they would release a partial vote count, with data from roughly 50% of the precincts, late Tuesday afternoon. There was no indication that the numbers would be in any way representative of the final result, leaving candidates to express some frustration and confusion with the ongoing process.

Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont had predicted late Monday the results would be in his favor, telling supporters at his headquarters in Des Moines he had a "good feeling" about the returns.

“I have a strong feeling that at some point the results will be announced. And when those results are announced, I have a good feeling we’re going to be doing very, very well here in Iowa,” Sanders, flanked by his wife, son and grandchildren, told an enthusiastic crowd.

The Vermont senator's speech was largely the victory speech he had planned, "with modifications," a senior Sanders aide told NBC News. The aide said the campaign chose to give the speech before the official results were announced in order to take advantage of the window of media attention.

Widespread reporting problems delayed the announcement of official results, leaving the field in a state of heightened uncertainty. It was also an embarrassment for a state that has long sought to protect its prized status as the first content in presidential primaries and nation's first letter of candidates.

Despite the total lack of clarity late Monday night, several campaigns claimed victory in Iowa before moving on to New Hampshire for their next primary battle.

Speaking to supporters in Des Moines, Former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg told the crowd, “By all indications, we are going on to New Hampshire victorious.”

“Tonight, an improbable hope became an undeniable reality," he added, but acknowledged that no one knew the results.

Polls going into Iowa's caucuses had showed Sanders and Buttigieg among the front-runners, along with Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and former Vice President Joe Biden.

Warren also addressed supporters amid the ongoing uncertainty.

"We don't know all the results tonight, but tonight has already shown that Americans have a deep hunger for big structural change to make our economy and our democracy for everyone," she said. "Tonight showed that our path to victory is to fight hard for the changes Americans are demanding."

Warren's campaign manager Roger Lau criticized the delay, saying it did not inspire confidence: "Every second that passes sort of undermines the process a little bit."

The Biden campaign sent a harshly-worded letter to the state party in which they called out "considerable flaws" in the night's reporting system.

"The app that was intended to relay Caucus results to the Party failed; the Party’s back-up telephonic reporting system likewise has failed. Now, we understand that Caucus Chairs are attempting to — and, in many cases, failing to — report results telephonically to the Party. These acute failures are occurring statewide," Dana Remus, Biden's general counsel, said in the letter.

In his speech to supporters Monday night, Biden also indicated he thought Iowa was a success despite the lack of official results.

"We feel good about where we are, so it's onto New Hampshire," Biden said Monday night, adding that he'd "walk out of here with our share of delegates."

Biden has said he didn't have to win Iowa to win the nomination, but he wanted to avoid a bad showing.

Several donors attending his Des Moines watch party said they want to see Biden finish in the top three in Iowa to boost confidence going forward as the race moves to more diverse states where Biden is expected to be stronger.

For his part, Biden stuck to his usual argument, making President Donald Trump his target. "Each of us knows, deep in our bones, that everything this nation stands for is at stake," Biden said.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota thanked her supporters ahead of results for helping her do better than expected.

"You probably heard, we don’t know the results -- but I did not want to let another minute go by without thanking all of you," Klobuchar said. "We know there’s delays, but we know one thing: We are punching above our weight. My heart is full tonight."

Caucuses were held in 1,700 precincts across Iowa on Monday, but many precinct had trouble reporting their results to the state Democratic Party. Part of the blame was placed on a new smartphone app designed to help precinct chairs tabulate and report the vote. Caucus organizers reported problems downloading the app and other glitches.

Des Moines County Democratic Chair Tom Courtney said the new app created “a mess.” As a result, Courtney said precinct leaders were phoning in results to the state party headquarters, which was too busy to answer their calls in some cases.

Iowa Democratic Party Chairman Troy Price said the delays were not the result of a breach and party systems were secure.

“While the app was recording data accurately, it was reporting out only partial data. We have determined that this was due to a coding issue in the reporting system,” Price said in a statement Tuesday, adding the issue has since been fixed. "The application’s reporting issue did not impact the ability of precinct chairs to report data accurately."

One unsurprising development: Trump won the Republican caucus, a largely symbolic victory given that he faced no significant opposition.