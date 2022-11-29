‘Incredible Honor': Helen Gym Resigns From Philadelphia City Council

Helen Gym announced she’s stepping down from Philadelphia City Council on Tuesday, stating her six years serving as an at-large member have been “an incredible honor.”

Gym, a well-known Democrat serving at-large, announced her resignation in a video message circulated Tuesday morning. It comes amid speculation she may join the crowded field of candidates running for mayor of Philadelphia in 2023.

Gym was a former school teacher and community organizer before joining Council in 2016. She's the first Asian American woman to serve on Philadelphia's City Council body and the first Asian American Democrat elected to citywide office in 50 years, according to her Council biography.

In an email, Gym highlighted her accomplishments as chair of City Council’s Committee on Children and Youth, as well as stating she was the lead sponsor on some of Council’s most consequential legislation, including funding for anti-violence and mental health initiatives.

I came on to City Council because I knew that together, we could find solutions to what other people told us was impossible. It’s been an incredible honor, Philadelphia ❤️ pic.twitter.com/lvBsuPPOPP — Helen Gym (@HelenGymAtLarge) November 29, 2022

The resignation may not be surprising to political insiders but came just a day after Gym welcomed the newest members of Council at their swearing-in ceremony, calling them her “newest colleagues.”

Excited to welcome my newest colleagues to Council today — congrats to Councilmembers Quetcy Lozada, Anthony Phillips, Sharon Vaughn, and Jim Harrity! pic.twitter.com/SpBPUwfED4 — Helen Gym (@HelenGymAtLarge) November 28, 2022

Despite the speculation that Gym will run for mayor, neither she nor her office have commented on the possibility.

Several of her Democratic peers announced their departure from Council. Maria Quiñones-Sanchez, Derek Green and Cherelle Parker all left their seats in September for a run at mayor. Allan Domb, also a former Councilmember, announced his run earlier this month. They join former City Controller Rebecca Rhynhart and grocery store CEO Jeff Brown in the crowded race for the city’s top job. Current Mayor Jim Kenney is term-limited.

As she thanked the residents of Philadelphia Tuesday, she hinted at the future, writing in part, “Whatever happens next, know this: I will be right alongside all of you fighting to make sure that Philadelphia is a safer, healthier, more prosperous, vibrant, and creative place for all of us.”

