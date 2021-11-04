In Lawsuit, Pa. Voting Official Says Trump, Giuliani Lies Led to His Heart Attacks

A Pennsylvania election worker who was falsely accused of rigging the state's election for Joe Biden is suing former President Donald Trump and some of his top surrogates, charging their lies about him led to numerous death threats and two heart attacks.

In papers filed in the Philadelphia Court of Common Pleas, Delaware County voting machine warehouse supervisor James Savage says his "character has been assassinated on a national level" thanks to the false claims made by Trump, his lawyers Rudy Giuliani and Jenna Ellis and others that he'd uploaded 50,000 votes for Biden. "The plaintiff did nothing of the sort," the suit says.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

"Despite knowing the impossibility of such claims and/or insinuations," Trump, his surrogates and followers "spread, reposted, and disseminated these outrageously defamatory claims and/or insinuations against Mr. Savage, subjecting him to threats of physical violence, and causing Plaintiff to suffer .. two heart attacks," it continues.

Read the full story at NBCNews.com.