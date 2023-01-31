Former Philadelphia Council member and current mayoral candidate Helen Gym is apologizing for attending an event at the Union League of Philadelphia less than a week after criticizing the private club for honoring Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Gym, a Democrat, took to Twitter Monday night to offer an apology while reiterating what she calls a "problematic" organization.

"Earlier this evening, I made a stop at the annual meeting of an event that I have attended in the past," she tweeted. "It was a mistake. I apologize for attending."

I have been very clear that I opposed the Union League’s honoring of Ron DeSantis. I have also made clear that the Union League has been problematic long before DeSantis’ appearance. — Helen Gym (@HelenGymPHL) January 31, 2023

She said that her problems with the private club along South Broad Street in Philadelphia, which dates back to the 1800s, go back "long before DeSantis' appearance."

When pushed by Philadelphia Magazine editor at large and Philadelphia Association of Black Journalists president Ernest Owens in a tweet response to "apologize for being wrong" for "a deliberate decision," Gym replied, "I was wrong - and I apologize."

Gym didn't elaborate on the event she attended Monday, which was less than a week after the Union League was called out by city and community leaders for honoring DeSantis. Protests erupted over the Center City club awarding DeSantis, Florida's Republican governor, its gold medal award during a special ceremony.

Gym herself derided the honor in a tweet last Tuesday.

Philly will always stand against the racism, homophobia, xenophobia, and the bigotry that @TheUnionLeague decided to honor today. Hate has no home here. #ByeDeSantis — Helen Gym (@HelenGymPHL) January 24, 2023

Neither Gym's election team nor a spokesperson for the Union League responded to NBC10's requests for comment.

Gym is one of several Democrats facing off in this spring's primary in the race to replace two-term Democrat Jim Kenney in City Hall. On her campaign website, she touts accomplishments on education, supporting workers' rights and "fighting for racial, housing, and economic justice."