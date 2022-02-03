Head of Puerto Rico's Financial Board Resigns

Natalie Jaresko, the executive director of Puerto Rico's financial oversight board, has announced her resignation, effective April 1.

Jaresko's exit comes after a federal judge approved a restructuring plan that reduces the largest portion of the U.S. territory’s $70 billion public debt. The plan cuts part of the debt, about $33 billion, to roughly $7 billion — significantly reducing annual repayments to bondholders who own Puerto Rico’s debt, to $1.15 billion.

“I am leaving the Oversight Board at a time of recovery and stability," Jaresko said in a statement. "I am confident that the road that led us to this milestone will take Puerto Rico further to growth and prosperity."

