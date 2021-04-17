Hard-Right Republicans Forming New Caucus to Protect ‘Anglo-Saxon Political Traditions'

A group of ultra-conservative House Republicans, including Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., are discussing launching an "America First Caucus" that would protect "Anglo-Saxon political traditions."

Rep. Louie Gohmert, R-Texas, told reporters Friday that he's "looking at" joining.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

"There is an America First Caucus," he said, confirming that Greene is involved.

The formation of a caucus could be another sign of an emboldened faction of House Republicans who are known for nativist ideas and have been criticized by Democrats as racist.

A seven-page organizing document that includes the group's name and a logo, first reported by Punchbowl News, says: "America is a nation with a border, and a culture, strengthened by a common respect for uniquely Anglo-Saxon political traditions."

Read the full story at NBCNews.com