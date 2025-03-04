Two Pennsylvania legislators are now stepping into leadership positions with their political parties. Democratic State Representative Malcolm Kenyatta from Philadelphia was elected as a vice chair of the Democratic National Committee while Republican State Senator Greg Rothman was elected chairman of the Republican Party of Pennsylvania. In the latest episode of Battleground Politics, both political leaders speak with NBC10’s Lauren Mayk about the current state and direction of their parties.

Here's a full breakdown of the episode:

Interview with Greg Rothman

Note: This interview was conducted before President Trump’s meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and before Trump directed a pause on military aid for Ukraine.

00:50 – The current Republican brand

1:55 – Meeting the demands of GOP voters

3:53 – Message for local Ukrainians

5:40 – President Trump’s statements on Ukraine

6:10 – Laid off federal workers in Pennsylvania

9:15 – Agenda of the Pennsylvania Republican Party

10:40 – Potential GOP candidates to face Gov. Shapiro

14:15 – Trump and Pennsylvania

Interview with Malcolm Kenyatta

15:17 – Kenyatta’s role as DNC Vice Chair

16:27 – The current Democratic brand

17:40 – The perception voters have of Democrats

19:46 – Democratic discourse on Trump

23:38 – The future of DEI policies

27:23 – Reaching out to non-voters

31:25 – Whether or not Kenyatta plans on running for a statewide office again

