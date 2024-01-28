Gov. Shapiro looks to increase state spending on public transit by $282M

Governor Josh Shapiro is set to announce, on Monday, that his proposed budget for 2024-2025 will include a 1.75% -- or $282.8 million -- increase in the state's share of public transit funding.

In a statement on the coming announcement, Shapiro's office noted that the proposed increase would invest nearly $1.5 billion into public transit statewide over five years.

It will also mark the first increase in the state's share of public transit funding in over a decade, Shapiro's office claimed.

"Hundreds of thousands of people across our Commonwealth rely on public transit every day to commute to work, go to school, and get to where they need to go – and Pennsylvanians deserve clean, safe, cost-effective ways to travel throughout our cities and towns,” said Shapiro in a statement released Sunday. “That’s true all across our Commonwealth, whether you’re traveling to work in Philadelphia on SEPTA or you’re a student in Pittsburgh using PRT to get to school. Investing in and improving our public transit systems is a commonsense way to create good-paying jobs, spur economic development, and help Pennsylvanians reach their destinations safely. For months, my Administration has worked with local public transit leadership and elected officials to understand their needs and I now call on the General Assembly to join me in making the first significant investment in Pennsylvania's public transit systems in over a decade.”

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

SEPTA had recently sounded an alert that the mass transit provider could be headed into a "death spiral" unless it was able to secure additional state funding.

The mass transit provider operates at a loss on an annual basis.

But, it has been able to continue to provide regular services without raising fares -- since 2017 -- through utilizing federal COVID relief funding. However, the mass transit provider is now on its last installment of those funds and they will be exhausted in April.

If no new funding could be secured, SEPTA spokesperson Andrew Busch warned that, by September, riders could be paying more -- with potential fare increases of up to 30% -- and getting less, with the possibility of cuts to 20% of services across all SEPTA options.

"Without a funding solution, we are left with significant service cuts and fare increases," he said in an interview with NBC10 earlier this month. "We hope it doesn't come to that."

There was an initiative on last year's state budget that would have provided an additional $190 million to the mass transit provider by increasing SEPTA's share of state sales tax revenue from it's current level of 4.4% to 6.4%.

But, that move didn't make it into the final budget.

On Sunday, Shapiro's office said over the past few months, the governor has been "working closely with SEPTA, the General Assembly, local leadership, and public transit partners to assess their needs and prepare a serious proposal to address them."

"As part of the discussions around this proposal, the Governor insisted SEPTA address concerns about cleanliness and safety on the system – and he has asked local counties in Southeastern Pennsylvania whose residents benefit from the system to meet this moment with additional support." a statement from the governor's office read.

The governor's office said that Shapiro has been working with SEPTA representatives and officials in the counties where the mass transit provider operates to determine how the counties can contribute to meet the transit system's needs.

Officials in these counties "have entertained a willingness to meet this moment with additional financial support," claims the governor's office.

“Ever since I was a State Representative and County Commissioner in Montgomery County, I have supported SEPTA and the critical services it offers to hundreds of thousands of Pennsylvanians every day. SEPTA has presented plans to address safety and cleanliness throughout their system, and county officials have entertained a willingness to step up to the plate and increase their support – as a result, my Administration is prepared to make a major investment in SEPTA,” said Shapiro.

Governor Shapiro is expected to detail this funding plan in an announcement on this effort on Monday.