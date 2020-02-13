Hope Hicks

Former Trump Aide Hope Hicks Is Returning to White House

Hicks left the White House in 2018 and had been working at the Fox Corporation as executive vice president and chief communications officer.

MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images

Hope Hicks, one of President Donald Trump's most trusted and longest-serving aides, is returning to the White House.

Hicks will be serving as counselor to the president, working with presidential son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner, according to a person familiar with the situation who spoke on condition of anonymity because the announcement had not yet been made public.

Hicks did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

White House communications director Hope Hicks said she will resign from her position in the coming weeks. The announcement came a day after Hicks spoke before the House Intelligence Committee on Russian interference in the 2016 election. Hicks admitted to the committee that she would occasionally tell “white lies” for the president.
