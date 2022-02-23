Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., laid out a conservative blueprint this week for a GOP takeover of Congress, and included in his "11-Point Plan to Rescue America" are a number of proposals that would limit the rights of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer people.

The document outlines Republican policy objectives on everything from the economy to abortion, but the point that caused the most alarm to LGBTQ advocates was in a section titled "Gender, Life, Science."

"Men and women are biologically different, 'male and female He created them,'" Scott wrote. "Facts are facts, the earth is round, the sun is hot, there are two genders, and abortion stops a beating heart. To say otherwise is to deny science."

