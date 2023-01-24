Florida Governor Ron DeSantis arrived in Philadelphia on Tuesday amid protests from city leaders, activists and community members.

SkyForce10 was over the scene as DeSantis arrived and entered the Union League of Philadelphia on 140 South Broad Street early Tuesday evening. Philadelphia police moved barricades around the building’s entrance at Sansom Street. Protesters gathered at the entrance and Sansom Street is currently blocked at Broad Street.

DeSantis is expected to receive a gold medal award from the Union League, a private club that dates back to the 1800s, during a special ceremony.

News of DeSantis’ expected arrival and the planned award ceremony led to protests from residents, faith leaders and city leaders who demanded that the Union League cancel the event.

“We will not allow anybody, whether they’re from Florida, or wherever, to come to Philadelphia and disrespect us,” Reverend Robert Collier of the Black Clergy of Philadelphia and Vicinity said during Tuesday’s protest. “Slapping us in the face!”

The protest began at noon in front of the Union League building which is located in Councilmember Kenyatta Johnson’s Second Council District and continued through Tuesday evening. Johnson and other Philadelphia politicians took part in the protest.

“We challenge those who are members of the Union League to take a hike,” Senator Vincent Hughes (D-Philadelphia) said. “To take a walk. To take to somewhere else. To join some other club or to use your money that’s being put into this club to some greater use to benefit the people of this city.”

DeSantis, a Republican and potential presidential contender, has become a controversial figure nationwide for a range of Florida policies, including the law dubbed the “Don’t Say Gay” bill that prohibits classroom instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity.

“During his time as Florida’s governor, DeSantis did not support the peaceful transfer of presidential power to President Joe Biden in 2021; supports political candidates who support the lie that the 2020 presidential election was stolen; and violated the U.S. Constitution’s right to free speech in his state by supporting the banning of books from libraries and schools and the restriction of what school teachers can say and teach,” a protest organizer wrote.

The protesters also cited the Florida Department of Education’s rejection of a proposed Advanced Placement course focused on African American studies as a reason why DeSantis should not be honored.

“Think about my two Black boys growing up in this country, Isaiah and Elijah,” Councilmember Johnson said. “And how it’s incumbent upon me and my wife to teach them about their history. There’s an active movement to whitewash education here in America.”

NBC10 reached out to the Union League for comment but we have not heard back from them. NBC10 also reached out to Governor DeSantis’ office who referred us to his political team. We have not yet heard back from them.