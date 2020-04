Sen. Elizabeth Warren officially endorsed Joe Biden for president Wednesday morning, announcing her support for the former vice president in a tweeted video.

The Massachusetts senator and former 2020 Democratic presidential candidate called Biden a "selfless public servant" who's "committed to getting something good done for this country."

In this moment of crisis, it’s more important than ever that the next president restores Americans’ faith in good, effective government—and I’ve seen Joe Biden help our nation rebuild. Today, I’m proud to endorse @JoeBiden as President of the United States. pic.twitter.com/VrfBtJvFee — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) April 15, 2020

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.