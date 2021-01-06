Live Updates: Congress Set to Confirm Biden's Win Amid GOP Challenges

A joint session of Congress will convene Wednesday, as required by law, to formally count the Electoral College vote won by Joe Biden.

The typically routine proceeding is expected to be anything but. President Donald Trump's allies in the House and Senate plan to object the results as the White House continues to falsely claim election fraud. While the longshot GOP effort is all but certain to fail, defeated by bipartisan majorities in Congress prepared to accept the results, enough objections could stretch the confirmation process into the early morning hours.

Vice President Mike Pence, who has not acknowledged that Trump lost, will preside over the session.

Congress is scheduled to meet at 1 p.m. EST under a watchful, restless nation — months after the the Nov. 3 election, two weeks before the inauguration’s traditional peaceful transfer of power and against the backdrop of a surging COVID-19 pandemic.

'Do It Mike': Trump Pressures Powerless Pence to Overturn Election

President Donald Trump is trying to pressure Vice President Mike Pence to use powers he doesn't have to overturn the will of the voters in a handful of battleground states.

Taking to Twitter, Trump on Wednesday repeated his unfounded assertions that there was widespread election irregularities and fraud and urged Pence to show “extreme courage” when he counts the Electoral College votes and send them back to the states.

"All Mike Pence has to do is send them back to the States, AND WE WIN. Do it Mike, this is a time for extreme courage!" Trump tweeted.

Pence’s role as presiding officer is largely ceremonial and he has no power to affect the outcome, despite Trump's wishes to the contrary.

Protesters Backing Trump Roll Into Capital to Cheer Him on

President Donald Trump's supporters have descended on the nation’s capital to cheer his baseless claims of election fraud ahead of a congressional vote to affirm Joe Biden's election victory.

The president is expected to personally address his supporters during a Wednesday morning rally on the Ellipse, just south of the White House.

Just blocks from the White House, protesters — many without masks — gathered in Freedom Plaza on Tuesday to decry the vote in the Electoral College. As temperatures dropped to the low 40s and a steady rain swept onto the streets, hundreds remained in the plaza into nightfall.

The protests coincide with Wednesday’s congressional vote expected to certify the Electoral College results, which Trump continues to dispute.

GOP's Biden Vote Revolt Is Atypical Challenge for McConnell

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell thinks it’s dangerous for his party to challenge President-elect Joe Biden’s election triumph. But some Republicans are charging ahead anyway, and this time McConnell is facing dynamics he can’t fully control.

Despite the Kentucky Republican’s opposition, 13 GOP senators have said they will join scores of their House colleagues Wednesday and object when Congress formally affirms Biden’s Electoral College victory. The effort, certain to fail, has been spurred by the soundly defeated President Donald Trump as an unjustified, last-gasp effort to override the election results, which all 50 states have already certified.

McConnell has warned his colleagues that the showdown is risky because it will force GOP senators, including those in potentially tough 2022 reelections, to decide whether to support or oppose the tweet-happy Trump in a fight they are sure to lose. In mid-December, McConnell privately warned them that pressing the issue would force a “terrible vote,” even as he publicly congratulated the Democrat Biden for his win, ignoring Trump's refusal to concede.

To drive home his views, GOP aides say McConnell plans to be first speaker when the initial objection is raised during Wednesday's joint session of Congress and senators return to their chamber for a two-hour debate and vote. McConnell has also made clear the Senate will meet all night if necessary to handle all the objections, the aides said.

McConnell has actively avoided confrontation with Trump whenever possible, but he is plainly fed up with the Trump chaos. His remarks Wednesday are sure to leave no doubt how seriously he views the vote, which goes to the heart of the orderly transfer of power in American democracy.

But McConnell can't prevent the objections, which are allowed by the Constitution and federal law if one representative and one senator challenge a state's electoral votes. He's also facing overpowering political dynamics, including some senators' expected 2024 presidential ambitions, others' desire to protect themselves from 2022 primaries prompted by an offended Trump, and the temptation to use the fight to raise money and buttress support from Trump's ardent followers.