Battleground Politics

Dr. Tony Watlington talks the state of Philly schools, DEI, immigration and more

Philadelphia School District Superintendent Dr. Tony Watlington speaks with Lauren Mayk in the latest episode of Battleground Politics

By David Chang

NBC Universal, Inc.

In the latest episode of Battleground Politics, NBC10’s Lauren Mayk sits down with Philadelphia School District Superintendent Dr. Tony Watlington to discuss a variety of topics, including school safety, reaching achievement goals, potential ICE operations, and the state of the district’s DEI programs.

Here’s a full breakdown of the episode:

00:31 – Potential ICE operations and Philly schools

5:15 – Overall goals for Philly schools

9:55 – Improving attendance at Philly schools

10:55 – Assessment of extended day/year schooling

14:33 – Impact of gun violence on Philly students

16:45 – School safety, support for students

17:49 – Bringing cooling systems to all Philly school buildings

 20:10 – DEI programs and Philly School District

You can subscribe to Battleground Politics on Apple, Google, Spotify, or wherever else you get your favorite podcasts. You can also watch or listen to every episode right here on NBC10.com, the NBC10 YouTube channel, and in rotation on our streaming channels.

Subscribe to Battleground Politics anywhere you get your podcasts: Spotify | Amazon Music | Apple Podcasts | RSS | Watch on YouTube

