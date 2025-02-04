Dr. Tony Watlington talks the state of Philly schools, DEI, immigration and more

In the latest episode of Battleground Politics, NBC10’s Lauren Mayk sits down with Philadelphia School District Superintendent Dr. Tony Watlington to discuss a variety of topics, including school safety, reaching achievement goals, potential ICE operations, and the state of the district’s DEI programs.

Here’s a full breakdown of the episode:

00:31 – Potential ICE operations and Philly schools

5:15 – Overall goals for Philly schools

9:55 – Improving attendance at Philly schools

10:55 – Assessment of extended day/year schooling

14:33 – Impact of gun violence on Philly students

16:45 – School safety, support for students

17:49 – Bringing cooling systems to all Philly school buildings

20:10 – DEI programs and Philly School District

