Dr. Mehmet Oz talks new role, Medicaid, vaccines, AI and more  

Dr. Mehmet Oz – a physician, TV host and candidate in the 2022 U.S. Senate election in Pennsylvania – was recently named the administrator of the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services. In the latest episode of Battleground Politics, Dr. Oz spoke with NBC10’s Lauren Mayk about his new role, former President Joe Biden’s cancer diagnosis, Medicaid, the price of prescription drugs, measles, vaccines, artificial intelligence and more.
Battleground Politics
Here’s a full breakdown of the episode:
00:49 – President Biden’s prostate cancer diagnosis
1:33 – New role at CMS
4:22 – Access to health insurance
6:25 – Cost of prescription drugs
10:02 – Timeline for changes to prescription drug prices
11:05 – Measles and vaccines
13:55 – Elon Musk and DOGE
15:32 – AI and medical technology
17:33 – Whether or not he wishes he was in the Senate
