Dr. Mehmet Oz talks new role, Medicaid, vaccines, AI and more  

Dr. Mehmet Oz – a physician, TV host and candidate in the 2022 U.S. Senate election in Pennsylvania – was recently named the administrator of the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services. In the latest episode of Battleground Politics, Dr. Oz spoke with NBC10’s Lauren Mayk about his new role, former President Joe Biden’s cancer diagnosis, Medicaid, the price of prescription drugs, measles, vaccines, artificial intelligence and more.

Here’s a full breakdown of the episode:

00:49 – President Biden’s prostate cancer diagnosis

1:33 – New role at CMS

4:22 – Access to health insurance

6:25 – Cost of prescription drugs

10:02 – Timeline for changes to prescription drug prices

11:05 – Measles and vaccines

13:55 – Elon Musk and DOGE

15:32 – AI and medical technology

17:33 – Whether or not he wishes he was in the Senate

