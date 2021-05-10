‘Do Or Die': Democrats Plan Revisions to Sweeping Voting Rights Bill in Senate Committee

The Senate is headed for a showdown over Democrats' sweeping voting rights and election overhaul bill as a key committee plans to mark up the legislation Tuesday, NBC News reports.

The bill, the For The People Act, goes before the Democratic-controlled Rules Committee when Congress returns from recess. Chairwoman Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., and the lead sponsor, Sen. Jeff Merkley, D-Ore., plan a "manager's amendment" with a series of changes to the bill from the House-passed version.

The Democrats' revisions would mostly extend deadlines, ease some rules and add flexibility for states to implement parts of the bill. Democrats don't expect Republican support for the final version, but they won't need it to send the bill out of committee to the full Senate.

GOP-led states like Texas, Florida and Georgia have advanced voting restrictions that President Joe Biden and other Democrats have compared to Jim Crow laws that disenfranchised nonwhite Americans. The bill seeks to impose a national standard for voting rights, which Republicans decry as a partisan power grab to supersede state autonomy.

President Joe Biden on Thursday criticized Republican proposals that he says would restrict voting access. “What I'm worried about is how un-American this whole initiative is,” he said. “It's sick. It's sick. Deciding in some states that you cannot bring water to people standing in line waiting to vote.”

