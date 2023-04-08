Democrats Condemn Texas Abortion Pill Ruling and the Trump Judge Who Issued It

Congressional Democrats quickly condemned the Friday decision by U.S. District Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk, who was appointed under former President Donald Trump, to suspend the Food and Drug Administration’s longtime approval of key abortion pill mifepristone, while top Republicans in Congress have yet to weigh in.

Kacsmaryk has given the government a week to appeal his decision, and President Joe Biden said his administration will file an appeal. If the ruling does eventually go into effect, it would curtail access to the standard regimen for medication abortion nationwide.

The top Democrat in the House, Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, D-NY., said the "Extreme MAGA Republican assault on abortion care is spreading across America like a malignant tumor."

"A rogue Judge just suspended FDA approval of mifepristone," Jeffries tweeted. “We must all speak up, show up and stand up until the far-right uprising is peacefully and democratically crushed."

