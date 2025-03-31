Democrat James Malone speaks on his win in GOP-leaning Lancaster County, Pa.

Democrat James Andrew Malone narrowly won a special election for a Pennsylvania state Senate seat in GOP-leaning Lancaster County, scoring an upset victory over Lancaster County Commission Chairman and Republican Josh Parsons.

Democrats say they haven’t represented Lancaster County in the Senate since 1889. Malone’s win narrows GOP control of the state Senate to a 27-23 seat advantage. His term runs through 2026.

In the latest episode of Battleground Politics, Malone, a 51-year-old computer application designer and mayor of East Petersburg, spoke with NBC10’s Lauren Mayk about the race, how he campaigned and what the results mean.

Here’s a full breakdown of the episode:

00:51 – Why Malone won

2:01 – Conversations with voters

3:04 – How Malone flipped a traditionally Republican county

6:38 – Takeaways for Democrats after Malone’s victory

9:00 – Elon Musk

10:08 – Whether or not Democrats have been too focused on Trump

12:20 – Whether or not Malone believes he would’ve won if it wasn’t a special election

16:18 – The current political state of Lancaster County

17:26 – What Malone believes he needs to do to prove he deserves a full-term

