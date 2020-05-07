Delaware

Delaware Pushes Primary to July 7, Will Mail Absentee Ballots to All Residents

All registered Democrats and Republicans will get absentee ballots without having to ask for them

Delaware's presidential primary is moving to July 7, Gov. John Carney's office announced Thursday.

In addition, the state will mail absentee ballot applications to all registered Democrats and Republicans in the State of Delaware. Voters won't need to apply for an absentee ballot; it will come automatically.

“Delawareans have a basic, fundamental right to vote, and these changes will allow all Delaware voters to safely exercise that right,” Carney said in a statement.

People who are not registered with a party are not allowed to vote in Delaware's primary. Like Pennsylvania and New Jersey, the primary is "closed" to non-affiliated voters.

If you want to learn how to vote by mail or absentee ballot in any of those three states, we have all deadlines and step by step instructions here.

