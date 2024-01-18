What to Know Delaware Gov. John Carney has postponed his scheduled State of the State address because of illness.

Carney's office announced the postponement Thursday morning, hours before he was to speak to a joint session of the General Assembly. Officials provided few details in a statement.

"Since 2020, we've said stay home if you're sick," Carney wrote on X. "So, out of an abundance of caution, that's what I'm doing. I look forward to giving my State of the State Address at a later date."

Delaware Gov. John Carney was forced to postpone his scheduled State of the State address on Thursday because of illness, his office said.

Officials provided few details in a statement, saying only that Carney has “a fever and mild symptoms” but was in good spirits. A spokeswoman later said Carney, 67, had tested negative for COVID-19.

Carney -- a second-term Democrat -- posted on X that he was practicing what he has been urging others to do for years.

The State of the State Address will be rescheduled for a date yet to be determined.

Carney announced in May 2022 that, after receiving the coronavirus vaccine and two booster shots, he had tested positive for COVID-19 after experiencing mild symptoms. Carney also tested positive for COVID-19 in January 2023, again saying he was experiencing mild symptoms.

Carney is in the final year of his second term as governor. He has formed a campaign committee as he explores a possible bid for mayor of Wilmington, Delaware's largest city.