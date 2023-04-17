What to Know City Council is working to develop an approach to specifically address youth gun violence.

Already this year, more than 100 students in the Philadelphia school district, under the age of 18, have been shot and over 20 have died from gun violence.

Members of the city's youth have testified that, for many teens in the city, carrying a firearm is seen as a form of protection.

Philadelphia's City Council held a special meeting Monday specifically looking at ways that lawmakers could address the growing instances of children and teens being involved in -- and too often being victims of -- gun violence.

During the day, Council's Special Committee on Gun Violence Prevention heard from experts on -- and individuals impacted by -- gun violence in the city.

And, in opening the hearing, councilmember Jamie R. Gauthier, -- who organized the online hearing through a resolution sponsored by herself and Kenyatta Johnson -- said she wanted to take time to address this growing problem, especially after seeing it touch the lives of so many people.

Gauthier discussed her experience spending time in the hospital with the family of Tiffany Fletcher, a 41-year-old mother of three and worker at West Philadelphia's Mill Creek Playground.

Fletcher died last year after she was caught in the crossfire after being struck by gunfire from a 14-year-old shooter who was involved in a shootout with other teenagers.

"We hoped and prayed for good news at the hospital that day, but Tiffany did not survive her injuries," said Gauthier. "As heartbroken as I was that terrible day, and continue to be, it is nothing compared to the unimaginable pain her family experiences each and everyday. As do families who have an empty seat at the dinner table because of gun violence."

Gauthier said, as a mother herself, she has become "deeply concerned by the growing amount of youth becoming entangled in the violence epidemic."

With the day's hearing, the first-term Democrat representing parts of West and Southwest Philadelphia, said she hoped to "uncover legislative, programmatic and financial solutions" that could make an impact on Philadelphia's growing youth gun violence issue.

Underaged Victims of Gun Violence

Kevin Bethel, chief of school safety for the School District of Philadelphia told councilmembers that, so far this year, 107 active students under the age of 18 in the district have been shot and 21 of them have died.

"It's an unacceptable number of people of who have been shot and murdered, in particular as it relates to our young people," he said. "We have to make some different changes."

Experts from throughout the city discussed issues they see that could lead to youth being involved in gun violence as well as successes they have had through encouraging parent involvement, community-based approaches to intervention and other efforts.

Also, students in the city's school district took time to discuss issues they have seen that can lead to youth being involved in gun violence -- and what has helped them avoid it.

"You Can Die by Living the Right Life..."

Tyler McDaniels, 19, of West Philadelphia said that, growing up in the city, he found issues with systems intended to support at-risk youth and he detailed the toll that living in the community took on himself and his family.

"I been on house arrest since I was 14. I done got shot before. I done been in situations where you don't know how to think, you don't know how to move then things go down," he said.

When councilmembers asked how growing up in the city led to potential issues with gun violence, McDaniels said that, for many younger people, carrying a gun is seen as protection from violence.

"You can get shot. You can die by living the right life. I can be doing everything I should be doing since I came out of the womb, I can have a job and everything could be passed down to me," testified McDaniels. "And, in certain areas in Philly, I can get shot or robbed just because I got on a certain thing or just because somebody don't like something that I'm doing. So, these kids want to protect themselves."

But, he said that the YEAH Philly youth anti-violence program has helped him focus his life and avoid the pitfalls that had gotten him into trouble in the past.

Kendra Van de Water, who founded YEAH Philly, detailed the work they do and how they work to support young people whose lives have been impacted by gun violence.

"We work to keep young people in the community with services instead of having them sent away to state placement or incineration," she told members of City Council.

She said that her program has been successful in helping young people break the cycle of gun violence.

Monday morning's hearing wore on into the afternoon. However, it likely won't result in any immediate action. Councilmembers will need to explore how to implement some of what they learned into an approach to tackling gun violence that could be proposed and approved by City Council.