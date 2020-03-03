Super Tuesday

Watch NBC10’s Special Coverage of Super Tuesday Primaries

Political reporters and experts give live analysis as polls begin to close in the 14 states holding primaries today

By NBC10 Staff

This will be one of the biggest nights in an already dramatic primary season. Super Tuesday primary election results will begin at 7 p.m. when polls close in North Carolina, Vermont and Virginia.

Stay with NBC10 for 90 minutes of live coverage streaming here the minute those states begin tallying votes.

Much will be decided tonight, with 1,344 delegates up for grabs among the five Democrats still remaining in their primary.

That's roughly a third of all delegates available. A Democratic candidate needs 1,991 delegates to clinch the nomination before the party's convention later this summer.

The candidates on ballots across the country today are former Vice President Joe Biden, former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg, U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii, U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont and U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts.

Throughout the evening and for the rest of the presidential campaign, NBC10 and NBC10.com will have continuing coverage. LIVE RESULTS are available here.

Here is a comprehensive guide to Super Tuesday and here is a broader look at the campaign so far.

Fourteen states and a U.S. territory will determine which candidate receives a portion of their combined 1,344 delegates on Super Tuesday. Three former presidential candidates rallied behind former Vice President Joe Biden as Bernie Sanders head into Tuesday at the top of the polls. Elizabeth Warren will need a sizable showing after the polls close to stay in the race.

