Patricia McHenry waited for two hours to cast her ballot Tuesday afternoon at a polling place in the East Falls section of Philadelphia.

She said the scene was chaotic, with election workers still getting used to voting machines being used for only the second time and 10 voting precincts converging on one polling place because of lack of volunteers.

"They combined 10 polling places and when I asked why they said they were short on resources," McHenry, a nurse, said. "And with the COVID-19, they felt they didn’t have proper resources at all the polling places and many volunteers didn’t come in because they were older."

Some people with whom McHenry stood in line said they took two buses to get to the Falls of Schuylkill Library branch where the polling place was.

"People said, 'My apartment building is where my polling place is normally so I just have to go downstairs,'" she said. "People stood in line for 2 hours and I think that says a lot about where we are right now."

The presidential primary Election Day of 2020 will go down as one of the most unusual days of voting in Pennsylvania's long history. Polls close at 8 p.m. The state is one of seven holding their primary on Tuesday. NBC10 will have live results all evening long.

Photos: Voters Brave Pandemic, Protests on Unusual Election Day

The primary election this year includes contested races for Congress, the Pennsylvania House and some state senate races. Local referendums are also on some local ballots, including two questions for voters in Philadelphia.

Democrats and Republicans are picking which presidential candidate -- among those remaining in race -- to nominate for the November general election. However, both parties already have presumptive nominees who are all but guaranteed to be on the November ballot: Joe Biden and Donald Trump.

Pennsylvania holds closed primaries, meaning independent voters can only vote for referendums. Voters registered with political parties can vote for candidates running for those parties' nominations.

Voters are dealing with extra precautions because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Some in places like Philadelphia are also wading out into the middle of civil unrest has led to days of protests. Nearly 700 arrests have been logged in Philadelphia since Saturday.

“If you look at all we are tied up with -- a pandemic, a depression, a civil unrest, an election -- there is only so much energy and resources that we have,” Mayor Jim Kenney said Monday.

Then there are those mail-in ballots. This is the first election in Pennsylvania that allows for the mail-in option, and people have taken advantage -- to the tune of more than 1.8 million ballots.

That number is about seven times the amount Pennsylvania officials expected last year when they approved mail-in ballots. Amid the pandemic and the unrest over police brutality and inequality, Gov. Tom Wolf decided to allow seven of the state's 67 counties to have an extra seven days to count all the mail-in votes. Those counties include Philadelphia, Delaware and Montgomery.

Voters who have received their mail-in ballots still have to get them submitted by 8 p.m. on Election Day.

It all adds up to an unpredictable outcome for contested races. Pennsylvania's pre-eminent pollster, Terry Madonna of Franklin & Marshall College, said Tuesday afternoon that in-person turnout appeared light.

Early reports indicate very low in person turnout at polling places. No real surprise given no contest for presidential primaries in the state and covid-19. Still, results will not known for days if not longer. — Terry Madonna (@terrymadonna) June 2, 2020

As he alluded to, the mail-in results of millions of Pennsylvanians won't be immediately known Tuesday night after polls close.

Earlier on Tuesday morning, hours before McHenry, the nurse from East Falls, waited in line from 1 to 3 p.m., Philadelphia City Commissioner Al Schmidt said election workers were still getting comfortable with all the variables in play.