Turnout Looks Strong in Philadelphia, Compared to 2021, Early Analysis Says

Turnout appears at first glance to be stronger this year in Philadelphia for the closely watched midterm primaries than it was in the off-year election last November, according to a blog that analyzes voter data.

Sixty Six Wards, which has predicted turnout based on voter-provided data in previous elections, predicted on Tuesday afternoon that the primary election would likely exceed last year's general election in overall turnout in the city.

But the blog cautioned that more data is needed for better analysis.

As we enter the last hour and a half of voting, the tracker thinks we’ve blasted through 2018 turnout. Keep your submissions coming! These last submissions are the most important for the final estimate.https://t.co/mUF9uDXsBd pic.twitter.com/YvhcESqb7E — Sixty-Six Wards (@sixtysixwards) May 17, 2022

Nothing is official until all the ballots are counted by the City Commissioners' Office, which can't begin tallying polling place votes until the polls close at 8 p.m.

About 105,000 mail-in ballots were sent out to voters by last Thursday's deadline for requesting one, according to the City Commissioner's Office. That's about 2,000 ballots less than the number sent out in last November's general election.

District Attorney Larry Krasner's re-election led to decent turnout in an off-year election that generally attracts fewer voters than presidential elections and congressional midterm elections.

This year is a midterm year, and two major races are on ballots: open races for Pennsylvania governor and a seat representing the state in the U.S. Senate.

Outgoing Gov. Tom Wolf is not allowed to run for a third term and U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey is resigning.

Turnout will definitely pale in comparison to the presidential election in 2020. Philadelphia voters cast more ballots in that election than in any election since 1984, according to official results.

The city overwhelmingly voted for President Joe Biden, by a margin of 81% to 19%, compared to former President Donald Trump.

The strong turnout is credited with helping Biden win Pennsylvania, which in turn secured the presidency for the Democrat.