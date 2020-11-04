Trump Team Says It's Suing to Stop Pennsylvania Vote Count

President Donald Trump’s campaign says it’s suing to temporarily stop the vote count in Pennsylvania, claiming lack of “transparency.”

Justin Clark is Trump’s deputy campaign manager. He said in a statement Wednesday that the campaign is “suing to stop Democrat election officials from hiding the ballot counting and processing from our Republican poll observers.”

Clark also said the campaign would seek to intervene in an ongoing Supreme Court case involving the deadline for receiving mail-in ballots.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

