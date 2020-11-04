Donald Trump

Trump Team Says It's Suing to Stop Pennsylvania Vote Count

Many counties in Pennsylvania, including Philadelphia, are still counting hundreds of thousands of mail-in ballots as the Trump campaign claims victory in the state

By The Associated Press

President Donald Trump’s campaign says it’s suing to temporarily stop the vote count in Pennsylvania, claiming lack of “transparency.”

Justin Clark is Trump’s deputy campaign manager. He said in a statement Wednesday that the campaign is “suing to stop Democrat election officials from hiding the ballot counting and processing from our Republican poll observers.”

Clark also said the campaign would seek to intervene in an ongoing Supreme Court case involving the deadline for receiving mail-in ballots.

Decision 2020

The latest news on the 2020 presidential election

Decision 2020 20 hours ago

LIVE RESULTS: Top State Races in Pennsylvania

Decision 2020 20 hours ago

LIVE RESULTS: Top Congressional Races in Our Area

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Live Election Results

Source: AP

This article tagged under:

Donald TrumpPennsylvania
Local Decision 2020: Election Coverage Coronavirus Pandemic U.S. & World NBCLX Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Entertainment Philly Live COZI TV
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us