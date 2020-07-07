Track the New Jersey and Delaware Primary Results

Polls closed in New Jersey and Delaware Tuesday evening as many voters in both states sent in mail-in ballots due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In New Jersey, Democrats and Republicans picked their candidates for president, Senate and House. In Delaware, Democrats and Republicans only voted for presidential candidates. Both primaries were closed to voters not registered to a party.

Tallying in New Jersey could take awhile because the state set a deadline of July 14 for boards of elections to county timely mailed ballots.

On the ballot in New Jersey are presidential, Senate and House candidates, including incumbent President Donald Trump and Democratic Sen. Cory Booker. Trump faces no opposition, and while Democratic former Vice President Joe Biden faces Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, Biden has already become the party's presumed nominee.

Booker faces primary challenger Lawrence Hamm, who's running on Sanders' Not Me Us slogan. Republican Rik Mehta, a business executive with a law degree and a doctorate in pharmacy has establishment support in many counties. He faces Hirsh Singh, who ran unsuccessfully for governor in 2017; Patricia Flanagan, of Lawrenceville; Natalie Lynn Rivera, of Merchantville; and Eugene Anagnos, of East Hanover.

The state's 12 House districts are also hosting primaries.

Most attention has focused on two southern New Jersey districts.

In the 2nd District, Democratic candidates include former teacher and Kennedy family member Amy Kennedy. She faces political science professor Brigid Harrison and Booker aide Will Cunningham. The winner of that will most likely take on Republican Rep. Jeff Van Drew in November. Van Drew left the Democratic Party this year when he opposed impeaching the president. He faces a primary challenger, Robert Patterson, of Ocean City, but is expected to win.

In the 3rd District, Republicans David Richter and Kate Gibbs are competing to take on freshman Democratic Rep. Andy Kim. Richter, a former executive at Hill International, had planned to run in the 2nd District when Van Drew was still a Democrat, but switched to the 3rd after Van Drew's defection. Candidates need live only in the state, not their particular district, to become a House member.

Gibbs is a former Burlington County freeholder.