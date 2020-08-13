Surrogates for Both Biden & Trump Campaigns Talk Up Candidates in Pa.

Both campaigns for president staked their claims to Pennsylvania with events Thursday on the heels of Democratic nominee Joe Biden selecting U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris as his running mate and less than 90 days till Election Day.

A group of Democratic congresswomen representing the Philadelphia region, all elected in 2016 during a women's wave, gave their support in a virtual event Thursday morning.

They included U.S. Reps. Christie Houlahan, Madeleine Dean and Mary Gay Scanlon. The Democratic nominee for Pennsylvania auditor general, Nina Ahmad, also took part in the "Pennsylvania Women for Biden Roundtable."

Later on Thursday afternoon, President Donald Trump's son, Donald Trump Jr. is expected to appear at an event for his father. Trump Jr.'s girlfriend, Kimberly Guifoyle, who serves on the president's re-election campaign, is also expected to attend the event dubbed "Sportsmen for Trump."

It will be 5 p.m. in Coplay, a city in Lehigh County.

The virtual and in-person rallies come one day after Biden announced his former rival, Harris, who also ran for the Democratic nomination, as his vice presidential candidate and running mate.

Harris and Biden will give their acceptances speeches for the Democratic nominations in Wilmington, Delaware, next week, sources said Thursday. Both of the country's major political parties will hold parred-down conventions ahead of the Nov. 10 election.