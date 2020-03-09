U.S. Senator Cory Booker is the latest former Democratic presidential rival to endorse former Vice President Joe Biden in the 2020 race.
The New Jersey Democrat made the announcement on Twitter Monday morning.
Booker joins other former Biden competitors including Kamala Harris, Mike Bloomberg, Pete Buttigieg and Amy Klobuchar in supporting Biden as he tries to win the Democratic nomination over U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders.
The winner of the race will face President Donald Trump in November’s general election.
