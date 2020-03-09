U.S. Senator Cory Booker is the latest former Democratic presidential rival to endorse former Vice President Joe Biden in the 2020 race.

The New Jersey Democrat made the announcement on Twitter Monday morning.

The answer to hatred & division is to reignite our spirit of common purpose.@JoeBiden won’t only win - he’ll

show there's more that unites us than divides us.



He’ll restore honor to the Oval Office and tackle our most pressing challenges.



That’s why I’m proud to endorse Joe. pic.twitter.com/RcsnZs5mfQ — Cory Booker (@CoryBooker) March 9, 2020

Booker joins other former Biden competitors including Kamala Harris, Mike Bloomberg, Pete Buttigieg and Amy Klobuchar in supporting Biden as he tries to win the Democratic nomination over U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders.

The winner of the race will face President Donald Trump in November’s general election.