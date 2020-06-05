Republican National Convention

Republicans Look at Multi-City Convention for Trump’s Renomination

A rolling convention could allow the president to say he held the highest-attended event ever for a nominee

In this July 21, 2016, file photo, Donald Trump delivers a speech during the evening session on the fourth day of the Republican National Convention.
Getty Images

As Republicans scramble to reboot the GOP convention, one option gaining traction is a multistate affair with major speeches and rallies in a variety of cities, according to three people familiar with the discussions.

Part of the appeal of the roadshow approach is that it could allow President Donald Trump to claim having commanded the highest-attended convention audience in history, they said, and to accept his renomination with all the fanfare he envisioned.

"I think it's going to be a glorified rally," a person familiar with the conversations said of the president's keynote address.

After canceling plans this week to hold the GOP convention in Charlotte, North Carolina — plans years in the making — Trump and the Republican National Committee are surveying at least seven states and nine cities as possible alternatives.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com

