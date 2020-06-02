Presidential Candidate Joe Biden to Talk Protests, Unrest in Philly Speech

What to Know Joe Biden plans to blister President Donald Trump for directing authorities to drive back peaceful protesters outside the White House “in order to stage a photo op.”

Former Vice President Joe Biden is delivering a speech in Center City Philadelphia Tuesday as voters head to polls for the state's presidential primary amid civil unrest.

From Philadelphia's City Hall, Biden is expected to address recent nationwide unrest and protests following the death of George Floyd while in the custody of Minneapolis police.

Biden, the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, will make his remarks around 10 a.m. You can watch the remarks live on this page.

Several days of protests have taken place in Philly in recent days. There has also been looting of stores around the city and into the suburbs.

“When peaceful protestors are dispersed by the order of the president from the doorstep of the people’s house, the White House — using tear gas and flash grenades — in order to stage a photo op at a noble church, we can be forgiven for believing that the president is more interested in power than in principle,” Biden will say, according to excerpts released by his campaign. “More interested in serving the passions of his base than the needs of the people in his care.”