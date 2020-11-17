Philadelphia to Announce Final Election Vote Tally, Certification Next Week

The final tally of votes from the Nov. 3 election in Philadelphia will be announced Tuesday evening, followed by a vote next week by the City Commission on whether to send the results to the state for certification.

The three city commissioners, who oversee elections in Philadelphia, will announce the results at 10 p.m.

A deputy elections commissioner said earlier Tuesday that the vote counting would be wrapped up by the afternoon.

"Our supervisor of elections will read the results into the record in front of the Board tonight," the official said. "The results are unofficial for 5 days and then the Board can certify the results."

The Pennsylvania Department of State, which oversees elections statewide, will do the final certification by the Nov. 23 deadline. All 67 counties are required to submit their results to Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar by the deadline.

Also Tuesday, attorneys for President Donald Trump, including former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, were in a federal court in central Pennsylvania fighting the results of the Nov. 3 presidential contest.

Giuliani made numerous unsubstantiated claims about the vote counting in Philadelphia. No evidence of any wrongdoing has been presented by Trump campaign attorneys during court hearings or outside of courtrooms.

More than 737,000 voters cast ballots in Philadelphia, out of 1.1 million registered voters in the city. The 65% turnout was the highest in decades, according to one of the three city commissioners.