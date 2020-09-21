Decision 2020

More Biden, Trump Visits This Week to Pivotal Pennsylvania

Both presidential campaigns are expected to make stops in the Keystone State often during the last six weeks before Nov. 3.

President Donald Trump will make his fourth and fifth appearances in September in Pennsylvania, flying into and out of rallies at two different airports this week.

Tuesday's event is at Pittsburgh International Airport and Saturday's event is at Harrisburg International Airport.

Trump's visits underscores the importance of Pennsylvania to the Nov. 3 presidential election, as Trump seeks a second term against Democratic nominee Joe Biden.

Biden has made four visits to Pennsylvania this month, including an address Sunday in Philadelphia, where he slammed Trump and leading Senate Republicans for trying to install a replacement on the Supreme Court for the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

