Vice President Mike Pence will travel again to Pennsylvania Thursday, dropping in on an important presidential battleground state. The vice president's visit comes on the same day his successor Joe Biden campaigns in the Keystone State.

Pence will take a bus tour from Lancaster to Philadelphia, including taking part in a roundtable discussion at Rajant Corp., a suburban Philadelphia maker of wireless communication technology, his office said. Then he will speak to Philadelphia police officers at their union hall, the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge No. 5, in the city before they hold a “Back the Blue” rally.

He will also attend a fundraiser in Manheim, said Bob Asher, Pennsylvania's Republican national committeeman. Asher said he expects to meet the fundraiser's $1 million goal to benefit President Donald Trump's reelection campaign.

Biden, the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, on Thursday plans to tour a metal works plant in Dunmore in northeastern Pennsylvania and speak about his economic recovery plan, the campaign said in an advisory.

Biden, who grew up in nearby Scranton, is targeting a region where President Donald Trump showed unexpected strength in the 2016 election, when he narrowly won Pennsylvania and shifted the state’s electoral votes to the Republican column for the first time since 1988.

Pence was last in Pennsylvania last month. Biden, whose campaign headquarters are in Philadelphia, has already made several campaign appearances in Pennsylvania in recent weeks.